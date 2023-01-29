Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

