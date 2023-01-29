Spire Wealth Management Has $622,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.