Spire Wealth Management Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,672 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

