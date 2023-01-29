Spell Token Price Tops $0.0008 (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $88.97 million and $22.73 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spell Token has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00401889 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,714.94 or 0.28209675 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00567349 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.