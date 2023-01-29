Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 18,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.64.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
