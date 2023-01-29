Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 18,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.