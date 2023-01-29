SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Trimmed by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 6.4% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

