SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,603. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

