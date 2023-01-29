SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,974 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

