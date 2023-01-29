SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,974 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

