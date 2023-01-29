SouthState Corp Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Trading Up 6.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

