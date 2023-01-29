SouthState Corp Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.