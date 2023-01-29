SouthState Corp Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Shares of HCA opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.33. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

