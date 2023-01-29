SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.