SouthState Corp Has $57,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NXPI opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.