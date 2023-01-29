SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $379.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.