SouthState Corp Acquires 89 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

