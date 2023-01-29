Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 11,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,945. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $436.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

