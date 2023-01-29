South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 265 ($3.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

South32 stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

