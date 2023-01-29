Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 771,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,933.5 days.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

SOLTF stock remained flat at $15.54 during trading on Friday. Sosei Group has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

About Sosei Group

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical study; HTL0016878 for neurological diseases; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; and TMP301 and BHV3100 for neurological disorders, which is in clinical trials.

