Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.5 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $28.09.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

