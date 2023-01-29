SOMESING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.27 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $50.35 million and $7.27 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00400058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.52 or 0.28081106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.