SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 2,627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock remained flat at $11.56 during midday trading on Friday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Featured Stories

