Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
NYSE:SQM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 886,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 60,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.