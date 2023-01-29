Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 886,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 60,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.