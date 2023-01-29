Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMGZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.43) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

