Smart Powerr (CREG) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Smart Powerr to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A -$12.23 million -0.95 Smart Powerr Competitors $3.91 billion $397.45 million -29,985.09

Smart Powerr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr Competitors 731 4587 9909 248 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Smart Powerr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Smart Powerr’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Powerr has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Smart Powerr Competitors -40.65% -9,157.64% -4.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

