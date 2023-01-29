Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $805.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.88 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 889.24 ($11.01). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 874 ($10.82), with a volume of 217,020 shares traded.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 805.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14,566.67.

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 7.56 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 458.33%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

