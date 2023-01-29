Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
Sleep Number Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $75.98.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
