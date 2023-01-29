Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.46

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as high as C$4.53. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 226,556 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.76.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. The company has a market cap of C$363.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.