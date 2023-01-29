Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

