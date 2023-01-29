SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 993,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SKM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 546,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

