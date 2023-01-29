SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

SJW Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $77.09. 463,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

