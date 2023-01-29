Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYTA remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. 2,738,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

