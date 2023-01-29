SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $191.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

