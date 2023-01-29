SingularityNET Reaches One Day Volume of $32.91 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $222.09 million and approximately $32.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00215567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00156006 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

