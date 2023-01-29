SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $75,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SGMA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

