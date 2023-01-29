Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 54,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,875. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

