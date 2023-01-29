Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $171.68 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00404993 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00787417 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00094836 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00584470 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00186945 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,118,832,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
