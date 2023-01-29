Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Rises By 68.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALDW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Waldencast by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 89.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $628,000.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of WALDW opened at $0.66 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

