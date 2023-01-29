Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Expands By 16.5%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 546,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 725,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

