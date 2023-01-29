Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declines By 25.7%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 491,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TORM Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TRMD opened at $24.38 on Friday. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -201.88.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter.

TORM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.95%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.