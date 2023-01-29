Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Expands By 134.7%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The China Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The China Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 13,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

The China Fund Dividend Announcement

About The China Fund

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.6748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.83%.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

