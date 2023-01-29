Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Drops By 96.7%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sims Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Sims has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Sims alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.