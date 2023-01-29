Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 56.6%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.6 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
