Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 56.6%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.6 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

