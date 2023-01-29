Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Decreases By 17.5%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,672,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.