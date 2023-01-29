Short Interest in RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Increases By 39.7%

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EENEF. Barclays upgraded RS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,300.00.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Featured Articles

