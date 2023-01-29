Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Rises By 52.0%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RESAAS Services Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RSASF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
