Short Interest in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Drops By 15.5%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations
In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Power Integrations Price Performance
Shares of POWI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 443,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
