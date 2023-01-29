Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 106.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 241,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,284. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

