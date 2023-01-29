Short Interest in Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Declines By 15.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NEGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

