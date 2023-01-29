Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Drops By 49.6%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.73%.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

